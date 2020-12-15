DENVER (KDVR) — We have issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Tuesday for slick driving conditions following overnight snow. We are forecasting flurries early this morning then clearing skies midday and afternoon with sunshine. Highs in the 30s.

The mountains have lingering morning snow showers then clearing. But, a fast moving Clipper moves into the Central and Northern Mountains on Wednesday with 1-2 inches of snowfall.

An end of week storm system is still on track. 0-1 inch of snow accumulation in Denver between Thursday night and Friday midday.

Mountains get 3-8 inches of snowfall at the ski areas. Colder highs in the single digits and teens.

Drier on Saturday and Sunday. 40s to near 50 in Denver.

40s and 50s early next week, dry in Denver.

Forecast snowfall between Wednesday and Friday night.

Future radar/satellite for Friday morning.