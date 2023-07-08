DENVER (KDVR) — Saturday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for thunderstorms that will move across the Front Range. A few storms could produce large hail, isolated tornado, and damaging winds.

Weather today: Alert Day for storms

Metro Denver will have sunshine around to start followed by increasing clouds and another storm chance. Temperatures range from the 70s to 90s depending where you are across the state.

Storms get going in the afternoon and move to the southeast through the evenings.

Some could become severe and have large hail and damaging winds.

An isolated tornado or two is possible as well so stay weather aware this afternoon and evening!

Looking ahead: More dry days than stormy skies

Tomorrow we will have a mainly sunny and dry day. Temperatures will reach the low 80s, which is below the average of 89 degrees in Denver at this time of year.

There is only an isolated shower or storm chance over the next couple days as summer heat moves in.

Temperatures will then cool slightly back into the 80s with isolated storms again Friday.