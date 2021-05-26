Partly cloudy and 80s Wednesday; Rain likely Sunday and Memorial Day

DENVER (KDVR) — A lot of high cloudiness rolls in Wednesday with a 10% chance of afternoon t-storms. Highs will be around 80 degrees.

The mountains will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance of afternoon t-storms and highs in the 60s and 70s.

Expect morning sun and isolated afternoon t-storms (10%) on Thursday and Friday. The chance goes up to 20% on Saturday afternoon.

A cold front on Sunday delivers cloud cover and a 60% chance of afternoon rain/t-storms to the Front Range and Northeastern Plains. It will be cooler with highs in the 60s.

Similar on Memorial Day.

Lingering clouds early Tuesday with a few rain showers then turning drier.