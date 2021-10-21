Partly cloudy and 69 degrees Thursday; Cold front Sunday morning with mountain snow

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting partly cloudy skies on Thursday across Denver and the Front Range. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

The mountains will stay partly cloudy with highs in the 50s.

Conditions will be dry on Friday with partly cloudy skies again.

California is sending us periods of heavier cloud cover on Saturday and Sunday. The first Pineapple Express pattern is setting up in California through the weekend into early next week. A cold front hits Colorado early Sunday morning with a wave of mountain snow. Expect 1-3 inches at the ski areas. We are including a 10% chance for a rain shower in Denver.

Future radar and satellite for Sunday 5am 10/24/2021.

It will be drier on Monday followed by another cold front on Tuesday-Wednesday with 10% rain chances. Mountain snow is likely.