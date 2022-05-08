DENVER (KDVR) — Brisk winds linger across the Front Range Sunday night continuing the enhanced fire danger in the area. Temperatures dip into the upper 40s with clear skies. Red flag warnings remain in effect south of the metro area through 9 p.m. Monday and high wind warnings go into effect for the foothills and south of the Palmer Divide.

Monday has warm highs in the upper 70s and breezy winds creating a higher fire danger across the state. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 60+ mph. Tuesday is just as warm with sunny skies and brisk winds.

It gets even warmer and windier on Wednesday. A few extra clouds are here with highs near the 90-degree mark. Winds are brisk through the afternoon, increasing the fire weather threat.

The breezy winds stick around for Thursday with a drop in temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 70s with more sunshine in the forecast. Highs remain in the middle 70s as we head into the weekend with partly to mainly sunny skies. Winds will gradually slow through the weekend, bringing in more comfortable conditions.