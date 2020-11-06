One more warm day in Denver; cold front bringing gusty wind, cool temps and mountain snow

DENVER (KDVR) — A storm system coming from the West Coast will be moving across Colorado this weekend into early next week. It will bring waves of mountain snow, gusty wind and cooler temperatures.

The snow will begin early on Saturday in the Colorado mountains. It will get heavier later in the day. The snow will retreat for a while on Sunday before returning and lasting into Monday. The totals will be impressive, especially in the southwestern mountains. Allow extra time for travel in the high country this weekend.

In Denver and along the Front Range we will have one last warm day on Saturday. It will turn windy especially later in the afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches. We will be cooler on Sunday with a brief rain shower early in the morning.

Our chance for snow in the metro area will arrive on Monday afternoon and last into very early on Tuesday. Accumulation here is looking light, with less than an inch and mainly on grassy areas. You can see the hole in the snowfall forecast for the Front Range above.

Temperatures will turn noticeably cooler with highs all next week staying in the 40s. We will have a second chance for snow on Wednesday evening. Right now, that looks light for accumulation too.