One last warm day before cold temperatures, chance of snow move in

DENVER (KDVR) — Tuesday will be another mild and dry day on the Front Range. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the low 60s Tuesday afternoon before big changes arrive.



A strong cold front will move in late Tuesday bringing gusty winds to Colorado along with very cold temperatures. As the front moves through, scattered snow showers will develop in the mountains Tuesday night.

A few scattered showers could reach the Front Range early on Wednesday. Little to no accumulation is expected in the lower elevations but the mountains will see 2 to 5 inches of fresh powder.

The gusty winds will continue on Wednesday with afternoon high temperatures only making it into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Dry weather will return to Colorado on Thursday (Christmas Eve) with high temperatures climbing back into the 40s on the Front Range.

Christmas Day will be mild with highs in the 50s, sunshine, and dry conditions.