On/off snow Friday; 1-3 inches with 2nd storm on Saturday

DENVER (KDVR) — I’m forecasting on/off snow today with an additional 0-1 inch of accumulation in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins. Colder highs in the 20s and 30s.

The mountains can also expect on/off snow today with 1-2 inches of additional accumulation. Highs in the 20s.

Then a lull in the action arrives tonight into Saturday morning. A second stronger storm system arrives Saturday midday through afternoon and night.

This storm system deliver 1-3 inches to Denver by Sunday morning. 3-8 inches in the mountains and ski areas.

Turning drier on Sunday. Front Range highs in the 30s to near 40.

Another storm system arrives Monday-Tuesday. Primary impact is in the central and northern mountains, 3-6 inches of new snow.

Possible storm on Wednesday as well with mountain snow.

2nd storm system arrives Saturday midday/afternoon/night. Snow Forecast above.