On-and-off mountain snow Tuesday; Larger storm system arrives Thursday-Friday with snow for Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting on-and-off mountain snow on Tuesday with another 1-inch of snow accumulation possible. Expect strong wind on the Divide at 30-60 miles per hour.

It will be sunny and dry in Denver with highs around 51 degrees.

A second storm system races across Colorado between Wednesday and Thursday. The storm will be minor and fast-moving with 1-3 inches of new snow for the ski areas. There will be no snow in Denver with this storm.

A larger storm systems arrives Thursday and Friday with colder temperatures and strong wind.

Ski areas: 8-16 inches (24 inches for the Southern Mountains, Wolf Creek, and Silverton)

Foothills: 2-7 inches

Denver: 0-2 inches

Fort Collins: 0-3 inches

Palmer Divide: 1-3 inches

Total new snow between 12/7 and 12/10.

Highs will be in the 30s on Friday falling into the 20s during the afternoon in Denver. Low temperatures will drop into the teens.

It will be dry on Saturday with sunshine and highs in the 40s.

Expect dry conditions on Sunday with highs in the 50s.