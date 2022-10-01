DENVER (KDVR) — We start Saturday with sunshine but followed by another round of showers and storms for the afternoon and evening. Saturday brings the highest chance for rain, although it won’t rain all day.

If you’re planning to head to the Colorado mountains to view the fall colors, you should be prepared for rain, small hail and even some snow over the higher mountain peaks. So, dress accordingly for the chilly temps.

In Denver, temperatures over the weekend will be in the low 70s for highs, which is around the normal average of 72 degrees.

Sunday will also include a round of rain during the second half of the day, especially for the western half of the state.

Additional scattered showers will still be possible on Monday and Tuesday up and down the Front Range.

Temperatures by the middle of the week will cool into the upper 60s for the remainder of the week.