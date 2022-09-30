DENVER (KDVR) — There will be showers and a few thunderstorms Friday evening along the Front Range and in metro Denver. Some of the showers could linger past midnight, especially closer to the Wyoming/Nebraska border.

There will be some sunshine on Saturday followed by another round of showers and a possible thunderstorm. Saturday brings the highest chance for rain, although it won’t rain all day. Rainfall totals by Saturday night could exceed a quarter to half an inch.

Sunday will also include a few rain showers during the second half of the day. The Pinpoint Weather team is not expecting as much rain to fall on Sunday as compared to Saturday.

Temperatures over the weekend will be in the low 70s for highs, which is around the normal average for Denver of 72 degrees.

If you’re planning to head to the Colorado mountains to view the fall colors, you should be prepared for rain, small hail and even some snow over the higher mountain peaks. So, dress accordingly for the chilly temps.

Additional scattered showers will still be possible on Monday and Tuesday up and down the Front Range. Temperatures by the middle of the week will cool into the upper 60s for the remainder of the week.