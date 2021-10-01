Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

October arrives with highs near 70 degrees

Weather Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — Friday will be slightly warmer with temperatures near 70 degrees and a light breeze. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies and a few isolated showers midday, mainly on the south side of the metro. 

Sunshine returns Saturday and rain chances are very low. A dry weather pattern will set up on Sunday and last through the end of next week. That will bring mainly sunny days with warm afternoon highs in the middle-70s and cool overnight lows in the upper 40s.

So, it looks like a quiet start to the month of October.

An average October in Denver usually starts with a high at 72 degrees and ends on Halloween with a high at 59 degrees. We generally get about an inch of moisture. And, the average snow is around 4 inches in Denver. Last year we received actually 4 inches of snow. Let’s hope this year delivers more of the same.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Colorado Radar

Maps & Interactive Radar


 

Most Read

Top Stories