October arrives with highs near 70 degrees

DENVER (KDVR) — Friday will be slightly warmer with temperatures near 70 degrees and a light breeze. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies and a few isolated showers midday, mainly on the south side of the metro.
Sunshine returns Saturday and rain chances are very low. A dry weather pattern will set up on Sunday and last through the end of next week. That will bring mainly sunny days with warm afternoon highs in the middle-70s and cool overnight lows in the upper 40s.
So, it looks like a quiet start to the month of October.
An average October in Denver usually starts with a high at 72 degrees and ends on Halloween with a high at 59 degrees. We generally get about an inch of moisture. And, the average snow is around 4 inches in Denver. Last year we received actually 4 inches of snow. Let’s hope this year delivers more of the same.