Nice sunshine Sunday, Snow returns Monday

Today will be a beautiful weather day in Colorado. Sunshine and dry skies with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 50s on the Front Range.

Weather changes move in on Monday with cooler temperatures and snowfall. Snow showers will develop on the Front Range by the afternoon and will continue overnight into early Tuesday before clearing out.

Snowfall totals will range from 2 to 5 inches on the Front Range by Tuesday morning.

High temperatures will stay in the upper 30s and low 40s on Monday and Tuesday as the storm system moves through.

There could be a few isolated showers on Wednesday and Thursday before warmer and drier weather move in for the end of the week. Temperatures hit the 60s again with dry weather for the upcoming weekend.