Nice Saturday, Cool and Brisk Sunday

After a chilly start this morning we are in for a beautiful day across the state. Plenty of sunshine, calm winds, and seasonally warm temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Get outside and enjoy!

Late tonight we will have a cold front passing through. We are staying dry but winds will pick up, especially on the eastern plains upwards of 35 mph.

This cold front will drop us about 10-15 degrees tomorrow so Sunday will feel a bit brisk from time to time.

Monday will warm back up to the 50s with more dry weather and sunshine.

Our next storm system moves in on Tuesday and Wednesday with a 10 percent chance for a few rain/snow showers each day.