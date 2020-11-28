Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Nice Saturday, Cool and Brisk Sunday

Weather Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

After a chilly start this morning we are in for a beautiful day across the state. Plenty of sunshine, calm winds, and seasonally warm temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Get outside and enjoy!

Late tonight we will have a cold front passing through. We are staying dry but winds will pick up, especially on the eastern plains upwards of 35 mph.

This cold front will drop us about 10-15 degrees tomorrow so Sunday will feel a bit brisk from time to time.

Monday will warm back up to the 50s with more dry weather and sunshine.

Our next storm system moves in on Tuesday and Wednesday with a 10 percent chance for a few rain/snow showers each day.

Share this story

Pinpoint Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play
Interactive radar, custom alerts, and Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast
Download for free today

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories