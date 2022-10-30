DENVER (KDVR) — Clear skies Sunday night lead to sunny conditions to kick off the workweek for Denver weather. Warmer weather is here for the first half of the week before a system adds snow to the mountains and possibly along the Front Range Thursday.

Weather tonight: Clear and cool

Skies over Denver stay clear Sunday evening with light winds. Overnight lows are cool and seasonal in the lower to middle 30s.

Tonight’s Pinpoint Weather forecast

Weather tomorrow: Sunny skies and comfortable

Halloween starts off the workweek with sunny skies and mild highs in the middle 60s. The trick-or-treating forecast is cool and clear with temperatures falling through the 50s in the evening.

Tomorrow’s Pinpoint Weather forecast

Looking ahead: Snow on Thursday

Tuesday and Wednesday look very comfortable with above-average temperatures. Afternoon highs hit the upper 60s and low 70s with plenty of sunshine.

Snow arrives in the mountains late Wednesday night and lingers through Thursday evening. Denver and the Front Range have a chance to see some rain and snow from this system, but that will be after sunset on Thursday.

Possibility for mountain snow Thursday.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast

Friday is cooler across the state with highs in the low 50s and clearing skies. The following weekend looks pleasant with highs around the 60-degree mark and mostly sunny skies.