Nice breezy Sunday, 90s back Monday

DENVER (KDVR) – A cold front crossed through overnight which means gusty winds and cooler more seasonal highs today.

We start with clouds, get back to sunshine, and then have an isolated storm chance around dinner time.

Best chance for a strong storm possible from Park County to the Palmer Divide this afternoon and evening.

Wildfire smoke from California settles back into the state throughout the day. For the Front Range, it’ll stay mostly aloft but the northern mountains may feel the impacts of the smoke and poor air quality.

Enjoy the 80s today because we are right back to the 90s come Monday afternoon through midweek.