Nice and Sunny Start to 2021

For the first weekend of 2021 and January we have a quiet weather pattern in Colorado.

Saturday and Sunday will be sunny with warm temperatures; upper 40s expected Saturday and 50s Sunday.

Sunday will be a bit more on the breezy side here in town and also in the mountains, gusts upwards of 40mph possible.

Parts of the mountains will see some clouds and fog with very isolated snow showers, but not much active weather will move through the Denver area for the first several days.

The next system to impact the state will bring some rain and snow showers to the mountains by Tuesday, and that system may spread some snow from the metro areas to the plains by Wednesday. Totals and impact look to be light for right now.

A second system will try to do the same thing by Friday and Saturday of next week.