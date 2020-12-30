Next system arrives New Year’s Eve; 2021 starts with a cool-down

DENVER (KDVR) — A weather system will move across Colorado Thursday and Friday. It will bring us a cool-down (without much snow) to kick off the new year.

This system will move over the Western Slope and mountains Thursday afternoon and evening with a little bit of snow and some gustier wind.

For the metro areas, we will see the clouds increase as we celebrate the new year but we aren’t likely to see snow.

Denver’s temperatures will go from the 40s Thursday to 30s for highs Friday — not much of a drop.

Additionally, those temperatures rebound quickly into the weekend with 40s and some 50s.

Although there are two systems that may move over Colorado next week, Denver’s weather isn’t highly impacted by either in recent data. Overall, a relatively quiet first week of 2021.

Happy New Year.