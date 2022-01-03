Next storm system with snow arrives Wednesday for Denver and mountains

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting a dry Monday with high cloudiness and Front Range highs in the mid 40s.

The mountains stay dry with sunny skies, high clouds, and 20s/30s.

The next storm system spreads snow into the mountains by Tuesday afternoon/night and continues Wednesday and tapers-off Thursday morning.

Snow hits Denver and I-25 around 5 p.m. Wednesday and continues until midnight.

Central and Northern Mountains: 6-14 inches

Southern Mountains: 1-4 inches

Denver: 1-4 inches

Western Suburbs: 4-8 inches

Foothills: 4-10 inches

Inches of total snow by 5am Thursday.

It will turn much drier in Denver on Thursday as the storm system departs. Expect very cold temperatures near zero degrees in the morning.

Snow may linger in the mountains on Thursday and Friday with a northwest flow. This could add another 1-4 inches in the Northern Mountains.

It will be dry in Denver and across the Front Range on Friday-Sunday with highs in the 40s.