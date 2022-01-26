Next snow chance is Thursday with a cold front

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting sunny skies early Wednesday before clouds increase. Front Range highs will be around 40 degrees.

The next cold front arrives with snow between 7 a.m.-12 p.m. on Thursday for the Front Range. This cold front looks smaller and faster than Tuesday’s snow event.

Totals by 5 p.m. Thursday:

1-3 inches Front Range

1-2 inches Denver

2-4 inches Palmer Divide

2-4 inches Foothills

1-2 inches Fort Collins

0-1 inch Eastern Plains

1-4 inches Ski Resorts

Inches of total snow by 5pm Thursday.

Expect clearing skies by Thursday afternoon and night.

It will be sunny on Friday through Sunday with warmer temperatures in the 40s and possibly 50s.

The next cold front will arrive on Tuesday.