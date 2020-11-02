Near record warmth and dry week ahead

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures this week will be running 10 – 15 degrees above normal which in Denver is 58 degrees. So, expect afternoon highs in the low to middle 70s through Friday. The record highs each afternoon will only be a few degrees away and on a few days could be within reach.

We are tracking a return of snow to the Colorado mountains starting on Saturday. There will be additional snow on Sunday and another round in the high country on Monday into Tuesday. The southern mountains look to benefit the most with the San Juan mountains getting up to 2 feet.

In Denver we will have breezy to windy conditions over the weekend with cooler temperatures in the 60s and then 50s. There is only an isolated chance for a shower or two spilling out of the mountains late each day.

There looks to be a better chance for snow and cold to arrive in metro Denver and along the Front Range from late Monday into Tuesday with a few inches possible and temperatures in the 30s.