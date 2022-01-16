Near record temperatures on Monday

DENVER (KDVR) — Clear skies stick around tonight with mild lows that dip into the middle 20s. Sunshine helps to warm highs on Monday near to the 60-degree mark, just shy of the record of 65 degrees.

Winds will be light through most of the day.

Extra clouds move in on Tuesday, but temperatures are still 10 degrees above average in the middle 50s. More clouds are here for Wednesday with the small chance for flurries during the day. Highs will be cooler in the upper 30s.

Skies clear for Thursday with highs in the low 40s. Friday brings clouds back to the forecast and the chance for some late-day light snow showers. Sunshine returns for the weekend with highs back to the 50-degree mark.