Near-record highs Wednesday with smoke; Rain/snow arrives Sunday

DENVER (KDVR) — Air quality warnings remain in effect today for Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins. The Foothills and Northern Mountains are also included. Air quality is forecast to be “Unhealthy”.

High wildfire danger for most of Colorado continues. Many fuels are the driest they’ve been since 2002.

Denver tied a record high on Tuesday of 87. Today we will hit 84 degrees. The record is 87 set in 1934.

The normal high right now in Denver is 69.

The mountains stay dry, smoky, and abnormally warm today in the 50s, 60s, and even 70s. 70s are incredibly warm for October.

Friday and Saturday could be near 90 in Denver. The latest 90 on record is October 1, 1892.

A strong storm system arrives Sunday-Monday. The best chance for rain across the Front Range occurs late Sunday into early Monday. The mountains can expect snow accumulation. The higher peaks could push 6 inches or more.

High temps fall 20-30 degrees across the board.

Smoke outlook Wednesday, 10/7/2020.