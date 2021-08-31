Near-record highs, smoky skies; Monsoon surge delivers mountain flash flooding starting Wednesday

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting another day of smoky sunshine in Denver with hot highs around 96 degrees. The record high is 98 set in 2011. Smoke concentrations stay in the moderate category. Ozone concentrations are high across the Front Range.

The mountains stay smoky today with warm temperatures in the 80s. There will be a 10-20% chance of an afternoon t-storm, especially across the Western Slope.

A monsoon surge plus the remnants of Nora hit the mountains and burn scars between Wednesday and Thursday. Flash flooding is likely. There will be a high chance for a Glenwood Canyon closure. Expect cooler highs.

The chance for rain/t-storms in Denver and across I-25 is lower Wednesday-Thursday when compared to the mountains.

It will turn drier across the board on Friday-Monday (Labor Day) with isolated afternoon t-storms and highs in the 80s.