Near-record highs before cold front arrives Sunday; smoky and dry

DENVER (KDVR) — Air quality warnings remain in effect today for Denver and the Front Range, Foothills and Northern Mountains. It will be another “Unhealthy” air quality day.

Wildfire danger remains “high” to “extreme” across Colorado. Many fuels are the driest they’ve been since 2002.

Highs today reach 85 in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Colins. The record is 87 set in 1920.

Skies stay sunny to partly sunny with smoke.

Mountain highs reach the 50s, 60s and even close to 70. Smoky sunshine with a few clouds.

A cold front arrives on Sunday. Wind turns gusty 20-50mph across the Front Range by midday-afternoon. Mountain wind gusts could reach 75mph above treeline.

Temps fall 5-15 degrees as the day wears on.

The Central and Northern Mountains could see 1-3 inches of snow accumulation Sunday afternoon. Chances for rain in Denver are low at 20%. We had such high hopes for this storm system, but the track is not optimal for heavy precipitation.

It will turn drier on Monday in the 60s in Denver.

Smoke outlook Friday, 10/9/2020.