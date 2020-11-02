Near record highs all week; Weekend cold front with mountain snow

DENVER (KDVR) — A giant dome of high pressure is protecting the West from any precipitation for the next 5 days. Abnormally warm high temperatures through Friday in the Mountains and across Denver and the Front Range.

In fact, we will see near-record highs through Friday. We are forecasting 74-75 degrees each day in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins. Records are in the upper 70s each day. Dry.

The normal high right now in Denver is 59 degrees.

The Mountains can expect highs in the 40s, 50s, and 60s each day. Dry.

A windy, colder storm system hits the Mountains of Colorado on Saturday-Monday. Snow begins on Saturday afternoon with wind gusts 30-60mph. Snow on Sunday and then ending on Monday. Temps fall 20-30 degrees through the weekend. High in the single digits in the Mountains by Monday morning.

This storm is tracking too far north to deliver heavy snow to Denver.

Front Range highs drop into the 50s on Sunday and 30s on Monday and Tuesday. Low around 10-20 degrees.