Country music legend Charlie Daniels dies at 83 years old
Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Highs nearing 100 degrees with minimal rain chances on Tuesday

Weather Forecast

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will continue to increase as we head through the middle of our work week. Highs today will soar into the upper 90s and lower 100s under a mix of sun and clouds.

An isolated storm or two will be possible, primarily along the foothills and mountains. Storms will try to impact the I-25 corridor, but as air remains dry, lightning and strong wind combined with a brief downpour can be expected.

Forecast highs for Tuesday, July 7th


Fire danger will also remain high this afternoon. Red Flag Warnings have been issued for portions of the state through Tuesday.


We’ll lose any chances of rain through the rest of the work week, keeping fire danger high. Temperatures will soar into the upper 90s and lower 100s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Mainly dry conditions will continue this weekend, with highs staying in the upper 90s and lower 100s. 

