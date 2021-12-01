Near-record high Wednesday at 72 degrees; Next chance for snow is December 7

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting a near-record high in Denver on Wednesday of 72 degrees with sunny skies. The record is 73 degrees set in 1973. The normal high right now is 47 degrees.

Today is the first day of Meteorological Winter, but it sure won’t feel like it!

The mountains will stay dry and abnormally warm with highs in the 50s.

On Thursday, conditions will stay warm and you can expect another day in the low 70s.

It will be dry through this weekend statewide. Front Range highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper-50s.

Our next chance for rain/snow arrives Dec. 7 with the best chance for snow in the mountains.

December 7, 2021 Future Radar & Satellite.