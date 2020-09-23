Near record-high temperatures to end the workweek, dry forecast continues

DENVER (KDVR) — Wednesday night will be quiet and dry with mild temperatures and mostly clear skies. The end of the week will be hot, sunny and dry on the Front Range.

High temperatures will climb to the upper 80s on Thursday afternoon with sunshine and dry weather. The record high on Thursday is 89 degrees, so it is possible Denver ties or breaks that.

Temperatures stay near record levels on Friday. Afternoon highs will reach the low 90s. The record high temperature on Friday is 91 degrees. If Denver hits the 90s, it would be the 75th 90-degree day of 2020.

Dry and sunny weather will stay into the weekend with cooler temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. More fall-like temperatures move in mid next week.