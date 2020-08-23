Near record high temperatures, dry conditions expected Sunday

DENVER (KDVR) — A heat wave is here to stay across Colorado. Saturday’s high temperatures hit the 90s once again making it the 62nd day in 2020 at or above 90 degrees. This puts 2020 in the number two spot for the record of the most 90 degree days in a year.

Sunday will be another day in the 90s with a high temperature of 98 degrees. The record high that afternoon is 98 degrees. Dry and sunny conditions are expected across the state with more smoke and poor air quality.

Monday will be similar to the weekend with dry conditions and near record heat.

Rain chances will start to increase by mid-week bringing some relief to high fire danger and hot temperatures. By Thursday and Friday, rain chances will go up to 30 percent with temperatures in the upper 80s.