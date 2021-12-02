Near-record high on Thursday of 72 degrees; Rain-snow possible Tuesday

DENVER (KDVR) — On Wednesday we tied the record high of 73 degrees. For Thursday, we will go for another record high temperature with sunny skies and dry conditions.

We are forecasting 72 degrees, the record is 74 degrees set in 1885. The normal high right now is 46 degrees.

The mountains stay sunny and dry Thursday with abnormally warm temperatures in the 50s.

It will be dry Friday through Sunday.

The first storm system in two weeks hits Colorado’s mountains on Monday with rain-snow possible in Denver on Tuesday.

If this storm system holds together, we expect 6-12 inches of snow at the ski areas. There is another storm behind this for late-week.

In Denver, the chance for rain-snow on Tuesday is 20%. Temperatures will drop at least 20 degrees starting Monday.

Future radar and satellite on Tuesday 12/7.