DENVER (KDVR) —We’re forecasting a near-record high of around 90 degrees on Wednesday. The record high was 90 set in 1961.

Wildfire risk will reach critical status. Afternoon humidity will drop to 15% or less and wind gusts will increase by 15-35 mph this afternoon.

Forecast wildfire risk Wednesday.

Fire Weather Warning Wednesday.

The mountains stay dry with morning sunshine and afternoon clouds. Lots of snow melting with highs in the 60s and 70s. Gusty afternoon wind 30-70mph.

Forecast wind gusts Wednesday afternoon.

Temps drop about 10 degrees on Thursday behind a minor cold front. Wind gusts increase to 25-50 mph across the Front Range. Mountain gusts will reach 30-70 mph.

The northern mountains on Thursday could see an isolated rain/snow shower.

Drier conditions are expected on Friday through Sunday. Friday will remain breezy, with wind gradually decreasing through the weekend. High temps will be in the 70s.