DENVER (KDVR) —We’re forecasting a near-record high of around 90 degrees on Wednesday. The record high was 90 set in 1961.
Wildfire risk will reach critical status. Afternoon humidity will drop to 15% or less and wind gusts will increase by 15-35 mph this afternoon.
The mountains stay dry with morning sunshine and afternoon clouds. Lots of snow melting with highs in the 60s and 70s. Gusty afternoon wind 30-70mph.
Temps drop about 10 degrees on Thursday behind a minor cold front. Wind gusts increase to 25-50 mph across the Front Range. Mountain gusts will reach 30-70 mph.
The northern mountains on Thursday could see an isolated rain/snow shower.
Drier conditions are expected on Friday through Sunday. Friday will remain breezy, with wind gradually decreasing through the weekend. High temps will be in the 70s.