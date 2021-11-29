Near-record high Monday of 70 degrees; Next storm system is 8 days out

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting an abnormally warm and dry Monday with a near-record high of 70 degrees in Denver. The record is 74 set in 1899. The normal high right now is 47 degrees, which makes today 23 degrees above normal.

The mountains will stay abnormally warm and dry with valley highs in the 50s.

Tuesday highs will drop 10 degrees in Denver, then it’s back to 70 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures will take a slight dip into the 50s this weekend.

The next storm system on the horizon with rain/snow chances is around Dec. 7. There are no guarantees with this storm system because there is such a strong dome of high pressure in control of the west.

Next possible storm system on 12/7 with a dip in the jet stream.