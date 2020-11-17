Near record heat with 70s; End of week storm system, snow possible

DENER (KDVR) — We are forecasting near record heat today and Wednesday in Denver and across the Front Range with downsloping wind. Today: 72 degrees. Record 76 degrees set in 1999.

The normal high right now in Denver is 51.

The mountains stay dry, sunny and abnormally warm today with 30s, 40s, and 50s.

Wednesday and Thursday are similar.

An end of week storm system hits the mountains with light to moderate snowfall between Friday and Saturday night. 1-6 inches of total accumulation.

This storm is not as strong as last week’s storm system and not as cold. Less wind too.

Denver could see rain/snow showers on Saturday, 60% chance. Colder highs in the 30s and 40s.

Turning drier with sunshine on Sunday. 40s.

Forecast total snowfall between Friday and Saturday night. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.