Near-record heat Tuesday with smoky sunshine; Monsoon surge this weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting near record heat in Denver and across the Front Range on Tuesday at 96 degrees. The record high is 98 set in 1964. Expect smoky sunshine across the Front Range with light to moderate smoke concentrations.

The mountains stay mostly dry and sunny except for extreme Western and Southwest regions where a 10% chance of a t-storm is possible.

Similar conditions on Wednesday with record heat possible in Denver at 98 degrees. Another near-record high temperature will be possible Thursday.

The monsoon starts to slide back into Colorado. That will increase the afternoon thunderstorm chances in the mountains.

By Friday night, Saturday, and Sunday the monsoon hits Denver and the Front Range. We’ll add a cold front to the mix, with rain and thunderstorms are likely both Saturday and Sunday. High temps drop into the upper 70s and low 80s.