Near-record heat Tuesday followed by 30-degree drop with slight chance for snow in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting another abnormally warm day in Denver on Tuesday at 71 degrees. We hit 74 degrees on Monday. The record high Tuesday is 80 degrees set in 2016. The normal high right now in Denver is 53 degrees.

Expect cloudy skies today.

A cold front hits the Front Range tonight into Wednesday morning with a 20% chance for light snow. Expect little or no snow accumulation.

The mountains can expect cloudy skies with a 40% chance for snow this afternoon/tonight into early Wednesday. There will be 1-2 inches or less of snow accumulation at most ski areas. Temperatures will fall 20 degrees tonight.

Snow forecast totals by Wednesday.

The Foothills look cloudy on Tuesday with a 40% chance of snow tonight into Wednesday morning. Expect 1 inch or less snow accumulation at the ski areas. Temperatures will fall 20 degrees into Wednesday.

It will turn drier in Denver on Wednesday afternoon with colder highs in the upper 30s.

The next chance for snow in Denver is Saturday night into Sunday at 10-20%. Highs will be in the 50s.