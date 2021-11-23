Near-record heat Tuesday, 67°; Slight chance for rain/snow Wednesday

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting sunshine, high fire danger, and near-record heat in Denver on Tuesday at 67 degrees. The record is 73 set in 1915.

The mountain stay sunny and dry early today. Then a cold front hits tonight into Wednesday with minor snow accumulation of 1-3 inches. Expect 2-8 inches of snow in the Southern Mountains.

High temperatures drop 20-25 degrees on Wednesday behind this cold front. Expect Front Range highs in the low to mid-40s.

Forecast snow Tuesday night-Wednesday.

Forecast snow Tuesday night-Wednesday.

Thanksgiving looks clear and dry statewide with Front Range highs around 53 degrees.

Dry Friday-Sunday.

The next chance for precipitation is December 2. If we don’t get measurable snow on Wednesday then we’ll have set a new standard: “Zero measurable Fall snow. No measurable snow in Denver until December”.