Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Near-record heat Tuesday, 67°; Slight chance for rain/snow Wednesday

Weather Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting sunshine, high fire danger, and near-record heat in Denver on Tuesday at 67 degrees. The record is 73 set in 1915.

The mountain stay sunny and dry early today. Then a cold front hits tonight into Wednesday with minor snow accumulation of 1-3 inches. Expect 2-8 inches of snow in the Southern Mountains.

High temperatures drop 20-25 degrees on Wednesday behind this cold front. Expect Front Range highs in the low to mid-40s.

Forecast snow Tuesday night-Wednesday.
Forecast snow Tuesday night-Wednesday.

Thanksgiving looks clear and dry statewide with Front Range highs around 53 degrees.

Dry Friday-Sunday.

The next chance for precipitation is December 2. If we don’t get measurable snow on Wednesday then we’ll have set a new standard: “Zero measurable Fall snow. No measurable snow in Denver until December”.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Colorado Radar

Maps & Interactive Radar


 

Most Read

Top Stories