Near record heat today with highs in the upper 70s; Weak weekend storm system

DENVER (KDVR) — We tied the record high on Tuesday at 76 degrees. We’ll do it again today. We are forecasting 76 in Denver today — the record is 78 set in 2008.
The normal high right now in Denver is 51.
The mountains stay warm as well with 40s and 50s.
We’ll see a mountain wave cloud this morning through Lunch. This flat cloud will block some sunshine and keep temps from “running away” into the 80s.
Thursday is also warm in the 60s.
A weak weekend storm system arrives Friday-Saturday. Mountains get 1-3″ of snow accumulation. 40% chance for rain/snow showers in Denver on Saturday. Cooler highs in the 40s on Saturday in Denver.
Drier on Sunday with 40s and 50s.
Next storm system arrives Tuesday.