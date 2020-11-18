Near record heat today with highs in the upper 70s; Weak weekend storm system

DENVER (KDVR) — We tied the record high on Tuesday at 76 degrees. We’ll do it again today. We are forecasting 76 in Denver today — the record is 78 set in 2008.

The normal high right now in Denver is 51.

The mountains stay warm as well with 40s and 50s.

We’ll see a mountain wave cloud this morning through Lunch. This flat cloud will block some sunshine and keep temps from “running away” into the 80s.

Thursday is also warm in the 60s.

A weak weekend storm system arrives Friday-Saturday. Mountains get 1-3″ of snow accumulation. 40% chance for rain/snow showers in Denver on Saturday. Cooler highs in the 40s on Saturday in Denver.

Drier on Sunday with 40s and 50s.

Next storm system arrives Tuesday.

Forecast snowfall between Friday-Saturday. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.