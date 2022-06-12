DENVER (KDVR) — The above-average conditions linger across Denver Sunday night with clearing skies and lows in the lower 60s. Winds will begin to pick up around sunshine and will remain breezy into Monday afternoon. High heat is still here on Monday with highs in the upper 90s, nearing the record high of 99 degrees. Sunshine sticks around through the afternoon. Some areas in the Eastern Plains can reach the triple digits Monday afternoon.

A boundary moves in for Tuesday and drops temperatures into the middle 80s with a few extra clouds. There is the small chance for an isolated storm in the northeastern corner of the state on Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday has more sunshine as highs climb into the upper 80s.

The 90s are back as we round out the week with mostly sunny skies on Thursday afternoon. Friday is a few degrees warmer in the middle 90s with a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday remains in the middle 90s with mostly sunny skies and some mountain storms. Sunday is in the lower 90s with chances for some mountain storms to move into the Front Range and Eastern Plains.