DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures hit the 90s for the 47th time in 2022 on Wednesday. Near-record heat is possible on Thursday.

Thursday will stay sunny and dry with temperatures hitting the mid to upper 90s. It will be close to the record for the day, which is 97 degrees set in 2020.

Dry weather will stay in the forecast through Friday with only a 10% chance of storms on Saturday. Most places will stay dry on Saturday.

Scattered storms will return on Sunday, cooling temperatures down to the low 90s. Storm chances will increase into next week with highs cooling to the 80s.