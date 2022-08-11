DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting near-record heat on Thursday across the Front Range with a high of 96 degrees. The record is 97 degrees set in 2020. Conditions will be sunny and dry.

The mountains have a 30-50% chance for thunderstorms with highs in the 80s.

Forecast radar 5 p.m. Thursday

Denver and the Front Range stay dry through Saturday with 90s.

Monsoonal moisture gradually moves into the mountains this weekend. It then slides into Denver on Sunday afternoon and peaks on Monday and Tuesday.

Rain/thunderstorm chances on Monday and Tuesday reach 60-70% in Denver. You can expect cooler highs in the low 80s. In fact, we’re forecasting low to mid-80s most of next week.