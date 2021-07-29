Near-record heat Thursday at 97 degrees; Monsoon surge this weekend with flash flooding

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting 97 degrees in Denver on Thursday. The record high is 99 set in 2005. Expect smoky sunshine and dry conditions. On Wednesday, we will officially hit 100 degrees in Denver. That’s the 5th time this summer.

In the mountains, expect smoky sunshine early Thursday then a 40% chance of afternoon t-storms. Highs will be in the 80s

A monsoon surge hits Colorado Friday-Sunday with high chances for rain/t-storms and flash flooding. Flash flooding is likely. Any one t-storm can drop 1 inch in 30 minutes. Glenwood Canyon closures are likely.

In Denver, afternoon t-storms are likely Friday. Saturday looks wet. Rain could linger into Sunday morning with afternoon t-storms possible. Flash flooding is possible. Any one t-storm can drop 1 inch of rain in 30 minutes.

On Monday, rain chances drop to 30% in the afternoon.