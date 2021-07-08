Near-record heat Thursday and Friday at 100 degrees; Cold front Saturday with 80s

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting 99 degrees in Denver on Thursday. The record high is 103 degrees set in 1989. Expect sunny skies with a slight risk for dry, gusty afternoon t-storms across the Front Range.

The mountains can expect sunshine with a 10% chance of afternoon dry, gusty t-storms. Highs will be in the 80s.

Friday is also hot. We could tie or break the record high in Denver. We are forecasting 98 degrees and the record is 98. There will be a 10% chance of afternoon t-storms.

A cold front hits the Front Range on Saturday morning-midday. Expect increasing clouds with a 20% chance of rain/t-storms. Highs will drop into the mid-80s.

Sunday is dry, sunny, upper 80s.

Monday-Tuesday mostly dry with sunshine and 10% chances for afternoon-storms and hot highs in the low to mid-90s.

All-Star Game Tuesday afternoon/evening: 10% chance of a dry, gusty t-storm, clearing skies, breezy, temps start at 90 degrees, then fall through to the 80s.