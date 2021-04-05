Near-record heat Monday with highs in the 80s; cold front arrives tonight

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver hit 80 degrees Easter Sunday which broke the record high for April 4. The previous record was 76 degrees.

Monday will be just as warm with a forecast high temperature of 81 degrees. The record high temperature today is 82 degrees set in 1991. It will be partly cloudy and dry with breezy afternoon winds.

A cold front will swing through Colorado late tonight into early Tuesday morning cooling temperatures into the 60s. There will be a 30% chance of showers Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning.

The rest of the week will be dry with highs in the 60s.