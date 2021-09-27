Near-record heat Monday before cold front drops highs into the 60s midweek

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver hit 89 degrees on Sunday (record was 90), and Monday we’ll once again be near the record high. We are forecasting 88 in Denver, and the record is 92 set in 1953.

Skies stay sunny across the Front Range. The mountains start sunny then turn partly to mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Expect abnormally warm mountain highs in the 70s to around 80 degrees.

Light smoke concentrations across the Colorado on Monday.

A cold front plus old tropical moisture moves into Colorado Tuesday afternoon in the mountains. Rain and thunderstorms are possible.

There will be rain and high mountain (above treeline) snow on Wednesday/Wednesday night. We are forecasting 1-3 inches on the 13ers/14ers by Thursday morning.

In Denver, rain chances increase to 30% on Wednesday and Thursday. The best chance occurs Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

Overnight lows drop into the 40s in Denver on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday mornings.

Drier Friday-Sunday, 70s.

Fall colors are peaking in several parts of Colorado.

