Near-record heat Friday, high near 100; Air Quality Warnings continue

DENVER (KDVR) — It will be smoky and hazy with sunshine today with near-record heat in Denver. It will be 95 degrees and the record is 97 degrees set in 2007.

The mountains stay dry today with hazy, smoky sunshine. Warmer than normal highs in the 70s and 80s.

Air Quality Warnings remain in effect. Smoke, ozone and other pollutants are hanging in this stagnant air. Believe it or not, we will also add smoke from California to the mix.

Totally dry Saturday-Sunday as well from the mountains to the Front Range.

Near-record heat for the next 5 days in Denver. Highs will be 95-100 each day. The records are around 98 degrees each day (see 7-day below).

We currently sit at 60 90-degree days so far this year. That ties 2020 in 3rd place for most 90-degree days (see graphic below). After we hit 90 degrees this afternoon then we’ll move into 2nd place (tied).

Wildfire danger stays high all weekend.

There is a chance for afternoon t-storms/rain Thursday-Friday. Percentage chances are 20-30%. This doesn’t look like a “drought buster” but at least it’s something.

Smoke outlook Friday 8/21/2020.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer.