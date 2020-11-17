Near record heat followed by weekend snow chance

It has been another warm and dry day in Colorado with temperatures in the 70s. High temperatures are running about 25 degrees above Denver’s average high of 51 degrees for this time of year.

The record high temperature on Tuesday in Denver is 76 degrees set in 1999. Most of the Front Range will be at or close to record highs today. Tuesday evening will stay mild and dry with calm winds.

High temperatures will reach the 70s again on Wednesday with sunshine and dry weather. The record high in Denver is 78 degrees set in 2008.

Weather changes will move in on Friday and will start as mountain rain and snow showers. Temperatures will cool into the 50s Friday afternoon.

Rain and snow showers will spill onto the Front Range by Saturday morning cooling temperatures into the 40s. It is still too far out to know who will see snow showers and if there will be accumulation in the lower elevations but the Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated.