Near-record heat expected Thursday, high fire danger continues

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will heat up to the upper 90s Thursday afternoon and will be close to the record high of 99 degrees that was set in 2007. Conditions will be mostly dry across the state with low humidity and more high fire danger.

An Air Quality Warning is in place through 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Smoke from the wildfires in Western Colorado will be transported to the Front Range.

Another Fire Weather Warning is in place on the Western Slope for Thursday. Gusty winds and dry conditions are going to make both of the wildfires hard to fight toay.

Conditions will stay dry in Denver through Friday with hot temperatures each afternoon.

Storm chances and cooler temperatures will return on Sunday.