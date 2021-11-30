Near-record heat expected next 2 days, chance for mountain snow next week

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will heat up to the 70s on Wednesday and will be close to record-high temperatures.

The record high on Wednesday is 73 degrees, which was set in 1973. Wednesday will be sunny and dry across the state.

Thursday will also reach the 70s and will be close to the record high temperature of 74 degrees.

Temperatures will cool slightly into the weekend with highs in the upper 50s. Dry weather is expected on the Front Range through Monday.

The next storm system to impact Colorado will move in Monday and Tuesday of next week, which will finally bring a chance of snow to the mountains.