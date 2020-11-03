Near record heat all week; Weekend storm with mountain snow

DENVER (KDVR) — High temperatures once again rival record highs today in Denver. We are forecasting 75 degrees. The record is 79 degrees set in 1915. The normal high right now in Denver is 58.

The mountains are also abnormally warm with 40s, 50s, and even 60s. Dry. Snow from our last snowstorm is melting. High wildfire danger returns by the end of this week.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday are similar with near record heat.

A weekend storm system takes a northern track and mainly impacts the mountains with snow between Saturday night and Sunday. 1-6 inches of accumulation in the Central and Northern Mountains. Windy. Turning colder on Sunday. Highs on Saturday in the 50s, 60s and then only 20s on Sunday.

Another small storm system slides through on Monday with another few inches of mountain snow.

Across the Front Range, windy and dry on Saturday with downsloping winds. Small chance for a rain/snow shower on Sunday. Falling temps on Sunday into the 40s and 50s.

A slightly better chance for snow showers in Denver on Monday. Highs in the 20s and 30s.

Turning drier on Tuesday and Wednesday. Cold highs in the 30s and 40s.

Forecast rain/snow Saturday night. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.